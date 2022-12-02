I’m proud of Ghana - Ama K. Abebrese celebrates Black Stars despite loss

It looked like it would be enough for Uruguay to qualify for the last 16 until Hwang Hee-chan netted a 91st-minute winner to send South Korea through, leaving Luis Suarez to end the tournament in tears.

Despite existing from the 2020 FIFA World Cup, Ghanaians are compensated with the failure of the Uruguay side also failing to move forward in the competition.

Despite the victory, Uruguay will now be eliminated alongside Ghana, as South Korea won its game against Portugal 2-1. Ghana failed to become the third African representative in the knockouts, alongside Senegal and Morocco.

This game has had a lot of Ghanaians in their feelings as it was Ghana was tipped to win this game to take revenge for the Luis Suarez deliberate handball that knocked Ghana out of the 2010 World Cup and stopped Ghana from making history 12 years ago.

Among those people is Ghanaian actress Ama K. Abebrese, who despite all the disappointment of not defecting Uruguay and moving forward into the competition, the actress is still proud of the Black Stars for their performance during the ongoing welcome.

She wrote; "The Ghana Blackstars did well. Regardless of everything, I’m proud of Ghana".

We all can attest that the Black Stars have indeed put their best into this year's World Cup though the today’s outcome was not expected, Ghanaians are proud of the boys.

This iconic game has sparked a lot of hidden memories in Ghanaians and has had everyone in their feelings.