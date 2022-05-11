Rihanna posted on her social media accounts that she has been preparing for awhile now to extend her business to Africa. And, according to her, the time is due.

"I’ve been waiting for this moment!! @Fentybeauty and @Fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe...we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica"

Hours after the announcement on May 10, Efia Odo commented that she is ready to become an ambassador of Rihanna’s beauty brands.

Shortly after that, Efia Odo, who is known to be daring in how she dresses, same as Rihanna, took to Twitter to reiterate her interest with a revealing picture of her in a bikini.

According to the website of Rihanna’s products, she was motivated to start this venture after she had tried numerous quality skin and beauty products and still found out there was a market that was not being served by those top notched brands.

“Rihanna was inspired to create Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin after years of experimenting with the best-of-the-best in beauty—and still seeing a void in the industry for products that performed across all skin types and tones.