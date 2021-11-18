RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘I’m sad road toll is abolished’ – Kwabena Kwabena

David Mawuli

Ghanaian highlife singer Kwabena Kwabena has expressed his disappointment over the suspension of road and bridge tolls across the country.

Kwabena Kwabena

Speaking on Accra Fm with Nana Romeo monitored by this portal, Kwabena Kwabena says the move extremely saddens him.

In the 2022 budget statement read in Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the government directed that all road tolls be suspended.

Kwabena Kwabena believes the roads on which tolls are collected, especially the Accra- Tema motorway, should not be in a bad state after many years of collecting taxes.

“ I’m sad; the reason is that my question is that, especially with the Tema motorway. After collecting tolls over the years, what else has the money collected on that stretch been used for? Because that stretch generates that fund.

So that stretch should have been the last to suffer. I’m not bragging,” he said.

Ghanaians using the roads woke up to the toll-free directive by the government. The usual toll points in the country have all been abandoned.

Hawkers along these stretches are complaining bitterly about the directive because they were not informed and will affect their businesses.

Meanwhile, the speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed the Minister of Roads to reverse the decision to suspend tolls because the law-making chamber did not approve it.

Alban Bagbin disclosed that the directive was not constitutional, and the minister should honourably reverse the decision.

