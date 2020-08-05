A few months ago, the two went wild on social media and even came face-to-face and engaged in near brawls during two separate TV interviews.

The last time they both sat on the same interview was on Nana Ama McBrown’s “United Television” show where they jabbed each other and nearly exchanged blows.

Even though Sista Afia apologised and attempted to make peace on the show, Freda Rhymz insisted she won’t reciprocate.

READ MORE: Freda Rhymz says there are only 2 female rappers in Ghana; Bulldog disagrees (WATCH)

But she is now ready to publicly apologise for the ‘pain’ she had caused Sista Afia and announced a surprise collaboration with the singer.

She shared their first photo together today on her Instagram page and accompanied with the caption: “I’m sorry for causing you pain sis, thanks for the love & support! When should we drop this????”

Are you ready for their collaboration?