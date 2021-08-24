‘I’m sorry for not holding us down, I slacked’ - Elikem Kumordzie to ex-wife

In his birthday wish, Elikem described himself as a happy man and used the opportunity to apologise to her for not ‘consciously holding down’ their marriage – adding that he ‘slacked.’

“I'm a happy man today. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, @queenofswaggerofficial. I'd like to seize the opportunity to render an apology to you for not consciously holding us down. I slacked a lot, and I'm sorry,” he captioned their photo on his Instagram page.

He said their son – who is their only child – gives him so much joy whenever he looks at him. He also disclosed that he owes his ex-wife ‘few months maintenance money.’

“When I look at my son I get so much joy and I want to say a big thank you for taking good care of him also. (I know I owe you a few months maintenance money... the building is almost done).”

Elikem Kumordzie said the way Pokello has been nice to him shows that she has forgiven him. He further asked that she should remove any ‘spec left’ in her heart.

“I think you've forgiven me already, otherwise you won't be so nice to me, But if there's any spec left, please find a way to remove it. Bless you and enjoy your day.... I'll post a music video of a song I made for you 6 years ago.”

Elikem Kumordzie and Pokello Nare tied the knot in June 2015 but divorced in 2018 due to irreconcilable differences.

Last year, Elikem revealed the lessons he learned from getting married, and then getting divorced after three years.