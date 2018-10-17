Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Award-winning artiste Stonebwoy says he is the most sought-after Ghanaian artiste in Nigeria.

He made the statement during an exclusive chat with Pulse TV on Wednesday, October 17.

Born Livingstone Etse Satekla, the Reggae/Dancehall said he has performed in almost every country and that the attitude of critics saying that Nigeria's don't know his songs is not an excuse.

"That is not an excuse,perfect and that is what I keep saying they know Stonebwoy I am the most demanded Ghanaian artist in Nigeria".

Commenting on his ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ concert, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 27, he said the concert, which is in its fifth year, “has come to stay.”

Stonebwoy is overwhelmed that, as a ghetto youth, he never knew he will hold the charge to organise such an event to change the negative perceptions about Ashaiman.

“We have so much energy, so much talent,” citing Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah and himself as some of the talents from Ashaiman".

This year’s event, he said, “will be epic.”