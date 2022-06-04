I'm tired - Delay breaks down in tears on radio amid banter with Afia Schwar (video)

In a video making waves online, Delay was sighted shedding tears as she spoke bitterly on Wontumi FM to host the drivetime show about how someone she tried to help has betrayed her.

Deloris host lamented about how some people she has been of great help to with good intentions of establishing them payed her back with bad deeds.

"I've kept quiet for too long I'm tired" before she started sobbing and tried to wipe her tears.", She cried out.

According to the presenter, she only has deliberately kept mute all these years dealing with this issue because she is not someone who is confrontational.

Although Delay did not disclose the identity of the person behind the betrayal and hurt expressed, the back story she provided perfectly fits her estranged relationship with Afia Schwar.

The two have been in the news in recent times for subtly shading themselves on social media after their many years of on and off banter.

Delay stated she is finally fed up with all these attacks and as such, she is ever ready to meet 'Afia Schwar' in person and engage in a fist fight with her if that is what will finally end things.

She stressed that she cannot comprehend why someone she introduced to fame will continue to abuse her on social media just because she has been advised to keep quiet and protect her brand.