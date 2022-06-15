I’m unhappy and alone in a hateful world - Afia Schwarzenegger

The fan reacted to a picture of Afia standing beside the sign post of the town Nogokpo. The socialite had indicated that she is visiting the shrine in that town to summon her detractors.

According to the one who commented on Afia’s post, she should pray to God to vindicate her to see what occurs.

“Please sit down and ask yourself that will your dad (may his soul rest in perfect peace) be happy wherever he is about what you are doing. Go down on your knees and tell God that this is what they are saying, please let the whole world know that I’m innocent and see what happens. Much love queen.”

Afia Schwarzenegger, however, responded by saying that the fan should rather ask her father if she is happy in an untruthful world.

“Ask him if I’m happy he left me in this ungrateful lying world? Let’s end this on a good note,” she replied.

Several weeks ago, Afia Schwarzenegger’s father was buried.

She had indicated that her father’s greatest concern when he was alive was how she was going to cope when he is no more.