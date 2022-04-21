Imprisoning people for using marijuana is a 'waste of life' -Reggie Rockstone

He added that, the decision to prevent the recreational use of the substance is not the best way to discourage the youth from smoking marijuana.

Reggie made these comments in an interview on Asaase Radio, April 21.

He stressed that, it has “always been my stance” that marijuana is “decriminalized.”

“I say this because we all know the affluent get away with BS in [this] country. If you come from a ‘good home’ and you get busted with some ganja, you won’t do no time.

“But the young brothers and sisters in the ghettos and the hoods – boy, they bang them up. And when you do this, you are creating your own monsters, because these kids will come back, and when they meet you, it will be on a different note.