According to him, the authorities in the country must contemplate about the revenues it can generate from the drug instead of choosing to criminalize it.
Imprisoning people for using marijuana is a 'waste of life' -Reggie Rockstone
Hiplife legend, Reggie Rockstone, says it is high time the government consider legalizing the use of marijuana by the public because sentencing people for using the drug is needless.
He added that, the decision to prevent the recreational use of the substance is not the best way to discourage the youth from smoking marijuana.
Reggie made these comments in an interview on Asaase Radio, April 21.
He stressed that, it has “always been my stance” that marijuana is “decriminalized.”
“I say this because we all know the affluent get away with BS in [this] country. If you come from a ‘good home’ and you get busted with some ganja, you won’t do no time.
“But the young brothers and sisters in the ghettos and the hoods – boy, they bang them up. And when you do this, you are creating your own monsters, because these kids will come back, and when they meet you, it will be on a different note.
“They coming back with that balaclava into your house because you done them wrong, the law done them wrong, the country done them wrong. I mean, people get banged up for years [for using marijuana]. It’s a waste of life. Besides, [with marijuana] we can really pull in some revenue now… You got medicines, all kinds.”
