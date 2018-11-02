In photos: 6 times Nana Ama McBrown hid her pregnancy

news

One of Ghana’s favourite actresses, Nana Ama McBrown has been reported pregnant with husband Maxwell Mawu Mensah.

The celebrity power couple are reportedly expecting their first child after tying the knot in a secret ceremony back in 2016.

Nana Ama and Maxwell have kept mute since the pregnancy reports but people still believe it is true.

Pulse.com.gh have been following the events since the first reports and we have some clues of Nana Ama McBrown’s pregnancy.

Here are 6 reasons why we also think Nana Ama McBrown hid her pregnancy from the public.

1. In June, she shared this photo and repeated it in July. This looks like the early stage of her pregnancy.

2. She wore gown for her recent birthday photoshoot. Take a lot at these two different photos of her in gowns.

3. She wore a little over-sized white suit for her birthday donation at Nsawam Prisons.

4. If you follow her celebrity cooking show 'McBrown Kitchen', you will realise she is careful about her choice of costumes. And oh, the aprons always do the 'hiding magic'.

5. She repeats Instagram post lately. She's doing just exactly what Yvonne Nelson did when she was pregnant with Ryn Roberts. These photos of Nana Ama were repeated.

6. For the first time, Maxwell Mensah was spotted at event without Nana Ama. Yes! He was spotted alone at the VVIP section of the just ended BF Suma Ghana Connect 2018 concert held at the Fantasy Dome.