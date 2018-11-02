In photos: 6 times Nana Ama McBrown hid her pregnancy

Here are 6 reasons why we think Nana Ama McBrown hid her pregnancy from the public.
The celebrity power couple are reportedly expecting their first child after tying the knot in a secret ceremony back in 2016.
Nana Ama and Maxwell have kept mute since the pregnancy reports but people still believe it is true.
Pulse.com.gh have been following the events since the first reports and we have some clues of Nana Ama McBrown’s pregnancy.
READ MORE: Top 10 Ghanaian songs of October 2018
Here are 6 reasons why we also think Nana Ama McBrown hid her pregnancy from the public.
View this post on Instagram
He's turned my mourning into dancing again. He's lifted my sorrows. And I can't stay silent I must sing for His joy has come #TestimonyYear Believe and you shall Receive #Amen #McBrown #Empress #accessories by @sparkles_jewellerygh #hair by @beauty_bowl_salon #styled by @hairitory_ #mua by @aligiinamakeover @evaramamakeover #outfit @nicolinegh @nicolinegh #captured by @ansahkenphotography #emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#8J+PvQ==## #BRIMM
View this post on Instagram
I want to say a BIG thank YOU to all the Companies I work with for the support #Hisense #TastyTom #RoyalDrinks #SoftCare #SanitaryPad #Kleesoft #WashingPowder #Kleesoft #ToiletRoll #Fastkit #mosquitoCoil #AwakePurifiedWater and to the media @nkonkonsa @zionfelixdotcom @sammykaymedia @ghkwaku @swagofafricanews @twinsdntbeg my brothers #Ibrahim #CrimeCheck @strykamiracle my sisters @foodbankgh @kekeli_akosua #JaneBuckmanOwoo God bless you All #emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#8J+PvQ==## #BRIMM
View this post on Instagram
The sexy man who is always smiling @coded4x4 is my Guest on @mcbrownskitchen today #4pm on @utvghana and he is opening his Supplement Shop @fitcode_gh Today on the Spintex Road opposite Batwona Total filling Station #dontmiss #mcbrownskitchen #aduanepayede #emo#8J+lmA==###emo#8J+lmA==###emo#8J+lmA==## #Brimm