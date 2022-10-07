RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Incredible Black Sherif will be an African giant, he will win Grammys - Sonnie Badu

Selorm Tali

Prophet Sonnie Badu has seen the legendary Bob Marley in Black Sherif.

Bob Marley has reincarnated as Black Sherif, he will win Grammys - Sonnie Badu
Bob Marley has reincarnated as Black Sherif, he will win Grammys - Sonnie Badu

According to the vociferous Ghanaian Gospel minister, his thoughts tell him that the late Reggae superstar has come back to life to live in Ghana as Black Sherif. Sonnie Badu noted this whilst applauding Blacko for creating a masterpiece album.

Read Also

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, raving Ghanaian act, Black Sherif, released his highly awaited debut studio album, “The Villian I Never Was”.

‘The Villian I Never Was’ album in less than 24 hours of its release surpassed 70 million views on streaming and audio discovery platform, Audiomack. ‘Oil In My Head ‘, ‘The Homeless Song ‘, ‘45‘and ‘Konongo Zongo‘ also debuted on Apple Music Top 100 Charts Ghana within 24 hours of release.

Commenting on the success of the album so far, Sonnie Badu took to social media to say that "I think this young man @blacksherif_ is BoB Marley incarnate living in Ghana. His song writting abilities are just incredible".

He continued that "This new album solidifies the fact that - he will be one of the Giants of African music. And he will surely win some #Grammys for Ghana .. May God protect you from jealousy, envy, and premature termination as you walk in your giftings…."

Currently the debut body of work as has all 14 tracks from the album occupying a spot-on Apple Music Top 100 Charts Ghana.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Another sad video of toddler flogged in viral video surfaces; Kobi Rana calls police to react

Another sad video of toddler flogged in viral video surfaces; Kobi Rana calls police to react

Black Sherif and Clementina Konadu

Meet Clementina, Black Sherif’s late girlfriend who got featured on his debut album

Sonny Badu in tears as he calls for the arrest of men in viral 'toddler flogging' video

Sonnie Badu in tears as he calls for the arrest of men in viral 'toddler flogging' video

Video of Ekow Blankson's last moment at the hospital before his death surfaces (WATCH)

Video of Ekow Blankson's last moment at the hospital before his death surfaces (WATCH)