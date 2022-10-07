Incredible Black Sherif will be an African giant, he will win Grammys - Sonnie Badu

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, raving Ghanaian act, Black Sherif, released his highly awaited debut studio album, “The Villian I Never Was”.

‘The Villian I Never Was’ album in less than 24 hours of its release surpassed 70 million views on streaming and audio discovery platform, Audiomack. ‘Oil In My Head ‘, ‘The Homeless Song ‘, ‘45‘and ‘Konongo Zongo‘ also debuted on Apple Music Top 100 Charts Ghana within 24 hours of release.

Commenting on the success of the album so far, Sonnie Badu took to social media to say that "I think this young man @blacksherif_ is BoB Marley incarnate living in Ghana. His song writting abilities are just incredible".

He continued that "This new album solidifies the fact that - he will be one of the Giants of African music. And he will surely win some #Grammys for Ghana .. May God protect you from jealousy, envy, and premature termination as you walk in your giftings…."