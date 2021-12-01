Ini Edo reacts to reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy (VIDEO)

She also added that Ini Edo’s baby daddy allegedly maltreated his wife and got his marriage broken when he hooked up with Ini, so he’s currently fighting for Ini Edo, although he’s broke.

“I have 3 gists… legit confirm. But since I love good news o.. let’s start with that one. Congratulations to Ini on her baby. But as for our in-law [babydaddy] Kome, I don’t know how far with his education o.

True Ini had our beautiful baby true surrogacy, which is more than normal. Oga, you were happy before, so wetin con change now? Stop stressing our beautiful Abeg. Cuz Oga Kome Ini na beautiful babe. If you no wan be baby daddy again, go we are cool. Cuz at it stands now we are planning holidays but the other woman for the other side no wan gree we.. Enjoy this for now and congratulate Ini on the birth of her child.

In fact, I am extremely happy that I am even feeling like supporting her in this new twist. By the way he is married with kids so he is not our in-law. Just our babydaddy. We thank him immensely for availing his sp —- erm but he should kindly let Ini be. The days of mocking women with child birth is over and I am very delighted.

As for the men that wants to live in the olden days, na you sabi. We women will have our kids by whatever means that we deem it fit. If you like, stay as pikin papa, if you like japa like Kome the deadbeat father we don’t care. Las las we will find means to take care of our kids,” Cutie Juls wrote on her Instagram page