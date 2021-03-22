In a video seen pulse.com.gh, the 2015 'December 2 Remember' performer admitted to getting into fraud before but said he didn't use black magic as perceived of fraud boys.

"I used to, let me say when we were in Senior High School, every day we dey internet top ... browsing. We use to buy things online and those things but we don't do anything juju like the way they say the sakawa people do, I've never tried it before," he said.

In a conversation with Sammy Kay, a Ghanaian blogger, the 'Ekiikmi' singer said "I don't regret, it's part of the hustle. Anyhow you go manage get your money chale you for make wild get your money".

He continued that "you for no think about people so far as you don't do anybody anything bad." Though cyber scam is crime that has seen the likes of Hushpuppi arrested, Wisa Greid continued that "I won't say anyone doing it make he stop because e be dema hustle".

In the video below, he emphasized that "make wild, make money and buy the houses some".