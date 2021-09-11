RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

iPhxne DJ’s Casablanca Day Party becoming the lit place to be; next one set for this sunday

Good vibes and good music are always guaranteed at iPhxne DJ’s Casablanca Day Party, forcing the party to become one of the coolest hangout joints in Accra.

Two months ago, iPhxne DJ started what is growing to become a series of carefully curated day parties at the Luna Bar Rooftop. The party, aptly named Casablanca is a monthly affair intended to give patrons a pleasant experience as they enjoy the view, music and ambience.

The success of iPhxne DJ’s event cannot be underemphasized as both editions saw a wide variety of guests including A-listers such as Wizkid, R2bees, Darkovibes and more; last month’s Casablanca Day Party was hosted by the queen herself, Efya.

Photos from iPhxne DJ's Casablanca Day Party
Photos from iPhxne DJ's Casablanca Day Party
Photos from iPhxne DJ's Casablanca Day Party

For anyone looking to have a great time, that is what iPhxne DJ is keen on delivering with Casablanca and with the DJ’s reputation for his incredible selection when it comes to music, you know to expect nothing but a good time.

The next Casablanca Day Party is scheduled to happen this Sunday, 12th September at the Luna Bar Rooftop.

Photos from iPhxne DJ's Casablanca Day Party

iPhxne DJ, born Nai Otoo Mensah is a Ghanaian DJ known for his unique style of DJ-aying with just his smartphone. He’s won multiple awards, performed alongside Wizkid and has been featured on many major platforms including BBC Radio.

See more photos from previous editions of iPhxne DJ's Casablanca Day Party below.

Photos from iPhxne DJ's Casablanca Day Party
Photos from iPhxne DJ's Casablanca Day Party
Photos from iPhxne DJ's Casablanca Day Party
Photos from iPhxne DJ's Casablanca Day Party
Photos from iPhxne DJ's Casablanca Day Party

