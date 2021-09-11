The success of iPhxne DJ’s event cannot be underemphasized as both editions saw a wide variety of guests including A-listers such as Wizkid, R2bees, Darkovibes and more; last month’s Casablanca Day Party was hosted by the queen herself, Efya.

Photos from iPhxne DJ's Casablanca Day Party Pulse Ghana

For anyone looking to have a great time, that is what iPhxne DJ is keen on delivering with Casablanca and with the DJ’s reputation for his incredible selection when it comes to music, you know to expect nothing but a good time.

The next Casablanca Day Party is scheduled to happen this Sunday, 12th September at the Luna Bar Rooftop.

iPhxne DJ, born Nai Otoo Mensah is a Ghanaian DJ known for his unique style of DJ-aying with just his smartphone. He’s won multiple awards, performed alongside Wizkid and has been featured on many major platforms including BBC Radio.

See more photos from previous editions of iPhxne DJ's Casablanca Day Party below.

