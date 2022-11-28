Is Mohammed Kudus single? - Efia Odo asks after Black Stars win over South Korea

Kudus won the hearts of many including actress Efia Odo, who has 'thrown shots' at the Ghanaian midfielder who topped social media trends after scoring two goals for the West African side.

Shortly after the game that witnessed Black Stars defeating South Korea by three goals to two, Efia Odo took to Twitter to shower praise on the Ghanaian player whom she argued deserved to be named Man of the Match in Monday's game.

"Man of the match definitely goes to Kudus. Is he single? I’m asking for my friend. She’s not on social media," her post read.

Ghana’s now been involved in two five-goal games and will look to a tricky final day against Uruguay for its chance to seal a place in the knockout rounds. South Korea remains on a single point and gets Portugal next.

The national football team put a smile on the faces of Ghanaians after winning their first game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.