'It is beyond repair' - Funke Akindele's husband announces marriage crash

In the post JJC Skillz said he has been living outside their home for three months now as they are not living as couples anymore.

“Dear Friends and family, I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. Three months ago and at Funke’s insistence, I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship.

“I'm making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other.”

JJC Skillz is a Nigerian songwriter, rapper, record and television producer. He earned recognition in Nigeria after the release of his single We Are Africans, an afrobeat anthem.

Funke Akindele and married in 2016 after the actress had been out of a failed marriage four years prior.

Last year, Funke Akindele-Bello opened up on her first failed marriage with her ex-husband Adeola Oloyede.

“You know, I just wanted to get married,” Akindele-Bello said. “I want to do things right, have children and all that. And I went into the (first) marriage, it didn’t work fine. And it ended in a very bad way, in social media, the noise was everywhere. I was actually filming and somebody called me and told me, I wanted to die!

“You know I cried, lost some good deals then. But I didn’t let it’s break me.”