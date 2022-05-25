“It’s my hard work not luck” —Black Sherif replies Blakk Rasta

Black Sherif, however, dismissed Blakk Rasta’s claims in an interview on Citi TV’s Upside-Down show. The artist asserted that the commitment and dedication he has put into his work must be appreciated.

He added that he used to enjoy Blakk Rasta’s songs when he was younger as his father likes the reggae artist.

“When his Barack Obama song became a hit (in 2008), my father had just returned from Greece, we often listened to it at home.”

Black Sherif, who was recently chosen by YouTube an Artist on the Rise, said he is honoured by the support he has received from some people when he started out as a musician 3 years ago.

According to the budding but sensational talent, it was through Ajeezay, a comedian, that he first visited Accra from Konongo, his hometown.

Kwaku the Traveller, the song that propelled Black Shrerif's career globally has recorded over 75 million streams in its first month of release. The song, produced by Joker Nharnah, peaked at Number 1 in both Ghana and Nigeria on the Apple Music Chart.