'It took a lot from me' - MOG recounts how WAEC canceled the SSSCE results

According to him, he was accused of involving in examination malpractice during his final Geography exam during his days at Adisadel College.

The gospel musician said he was implicated after one of his mates who was initially nabbed for selling exam papers shockingly named him as an ally during interrogations.

“One of my mates, his name is Isaac Quayeson. He went to take exam questions, which I don’t know where he got it from, and he was selling them. For some reason, WAEC got hold of that information and they traced and came to the school.

I was walking up the stairs and I met Isaac, I sympathized with him because I knew WAEC was in to arrest him. Shockingly, when they took him in for questioning, he mentioned my name that I, Nana Yaw Boakye am his partner.

So, I was writing my Geography paper and I heard my name in the hall. I asked myself what is happening because I haven’t copied or done anything wrong. I was told WAEC is looking for me. So I was taken in for interrogation and fortunately around that time I was done with my section A.

"They asked me if it is true that I’m his ally and I said no. but Isaac kept on insisting that it is me and he even swore before them. I was asked to write a statement and I did. I later went home and informed my parents. WAEC took the situation to court and they wanted to cancel all the papers the school had written so far.

But they ended up canceling Isaac Quayeson’s results and mine. They cancelled my SSCE results without a court hearing, nothing. This happened in 2004 and it affected me emotionally and psychologically. It took a lot from me.

I had to stay home for four years before going back to the university. I had to write the entrance exams before going to the university,” He stated in an interview on Hitz FM.

“I want to get a lawyer and take them to court for my SSCE results. I don’t need it for anything but I want it. That is one painful thing in my life. So till now, I don’t have any evidence that shows I attended Adisasdel College. My mother called an insider and we were told I had 4As, 3Bs and 1C,” he added.

Nana Yaw Boakye was born on May 14. Better known by his stage name MOG Music, he is a Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer, songwriter and Pastor.