It was peer pressure - BBNaija's Mercy Eke reveals why she got a BBL

Eke appeared as a guest on the latest episode of the Love is a Game show, where she disclosed her motivations behind her surgeries and cosmetic procedures, stating that her very BBL was spurred by pressure in 2018.

The reality TV star, who has been open about her journey, said, "To be very truthful, it was the trend at the time. I think this was around 2018 and it was the trend, peer pressure and everyone was doing it. I had a very good form and it wasn't bad, the stomach was too much."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was really scared when I wanted to do it; I didn't tell my mum because I didn't want anyone to discourage me. So it was me and two of my other friends, we planned it, paid and did it together."

Eke described the post-BBL experience as painful including the discomfort of having to lay on her stomach for about 14 days to avoid pressure on her bum.

Eke stated, "Getting your body massaged after the surgery is the painful part, also not being able to sleep on your bum for 14 days thereabout so you have to lay with your stomach. Also, when the nurses try to massage you to bring the water out."

Despite the initial discomfort and pain, Eke revealed that the procedures were worth it. She also debunked the narrative that she had surgeries done on her face, stressing that she only had fillers done.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained, "It was worth it. People keep saying that I touched my face so I keep posting throwbacks for them to see. I have only touched my lips, I had fillers done, it dissolves after 3 months and I feel like people need to be more educated."

"I had liposuction done and my bum is the softest you would even touch, it's just fat so it feels like water," she concluded.