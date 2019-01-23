For reasons unknown, Princess Shyngle took to her Instastory to announce that she has now gotten to a point where she hates her body.

The Gambian Princess prefixed her comment with another post stating that “being sexy is a f*cking curse”.

The comments from the actress have come as shock to many because Princess is well known for taking pride in her body and having such a tinny waist has been her claim to fame which serves as a catalyst to her acting career.

After attaining her “tapoli” figure which she credits to nature and waist training, the insanely curvaceous actress in some old interviews has revealed that she hasn’t stopped waist training to keep her shape but we guess she’s going to lose it all now because she says now hates her body.

See Princess’ Instastory posts below