It's a harvest time for John Dumelo's cucumber business

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, is not joking when he decided to pitch his tent in the Agriculture sector in Ghana as he is already reaping the dividend.

Some months back, the actor had decided to invest in the agricultural sector of his country and trust me, he has had cause to smile rather than regret.

Dumelo has already begun harvesting as he was recently at his farm to harvest cucumber.

He shared a photo of himself on social media with the caption, "It’s a harvest morning. cucumber ".