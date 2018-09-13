Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

It's a harvest time for John Dumelo's cucumber business


Melo's Farm It's a harvest time for John Dumelo's cucumber business

Actor John Dumelo just used his cucumber farm to inspire agriculture business in Ghana.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, is not joking when he decided to pitch his tent in the Agriculture sector in Ghana as he is already reaping the dividend.

Some months back, the actor had decided to invest in the agricultural sector of his country and trust me, he has had cause to smile rather than regret.

Dumelo has already begun harvesting as he was recently at his farm to harvest cucumber.

READ MORE: Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor Lutterodt

He shared a photo of himself on social media with the caption, "It’s a harvest morning. cucumber ".

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Menzgold saga: Nana Appiah Mensah’s mission is for a better Ghana - Sarkodie Menzgold saga Nana Appiah Mensah’s mission is for a better Ghana - Sarkodie
Wow! Yvonne Nelson said she is married and fans are going crazy on Instagram Wow! Yvonne Nelson said she is married and fans are going crazy on Instagram
Jezz! Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor Lutterodt Jezz! Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor Lutterodt
Video: Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about GHAMRO - Rex Omar Video Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about GHAMRO - Rex Omar
Same Yesterday, Today... 10 gorgeous photos of Genevieve Nnaji showing her refusal to grow old Same Yesterday, Today... 10 gorgeous photos of Genevieve Nnaji showing her refusal to grow old
Kumchacha: Kidi's ‘Thunder Fire’ song will have effect and hunt him soon – Prophet Kumchacha Kidi's ‘Thunder Fire’ song will have effect and hunt him soon – Prophet

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Sarkodie fires back at Shatta Wale Celebrity News Sarkodie fires back at Shatta Wale
Video: Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman - Counselor Lutterodt Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman - Counselor Lutterodt
Celebrity News: Joey B opens up on relationship with Sister Deborah Celebrity News Joey B opens up on relationship with Sister Deborah



Top Articles

1 Hair Goals Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in stylebullet
2 Again! How can you threaten the dancehall president? - Shatta Wale asksbullet
3 Actress 5 gorgeous photos of Lydia Forson showing 'sexy is not a size'bullet
4 Celebrity Marriage Sherifa Gunu breaks up with Nigerian husbandbullet
5 Shatta Wale Diss Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy...bullet
6 Money Talks Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible...bullet
7 Photo How Stonebwoy could look as an old manbullet
8 Nipple Show Nicki Minaj's boobs slipped out of dress while...bullet
9 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares...bullet
10 Hair Goals Who rocks the natural hair better, Sister...bullet

Related Articles

Shatta Wale Diss Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy for Shatta Wale diss
Money Talks Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports car
Strong Words! Shatta Wale would be dead if he was in Jamaica – Stonebwoy
Akorfa Edjeani Exposing your body does not turn guys on - Actress
Hair Goals Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in style
Hair Goals Who rocks the natural hair better, Sister Derby or Lydia Forson?
Celebrity Marriage Sherifa Gunu breaks up with Nigerian husband
Photo How Stonebwoy could look as an old man
Again! How can you threaten the dancehall president? - Shatta Wale asks
Give To Caesar ... KiDi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears 'thunder' will fire him

Top Videos

1 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
4 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
5 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James Gardiner revealsbullet
6 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in...bullet
7 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty revealsbullet
8 Video Sarkodie and mum displaying their dancing skillsbullet
9 Video My mum told me not to attack ladies - Kuami Eugenebullet
10 Video Afia Schwarzenegger visits Opambour Prophet 1 in...bullet

Celebrities

Kidi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears 'thunder' will fire him
Give To Caesar ... KiDi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears 'thunder' will fire him
Joey B debunks rumours of dating Sister Derby
Joey B Rapper debunks rumours of dating Sister Derby
Exposing your body does not turn guys on - Actress
Akorfa Edjeani Exposing your body does not turn guys on - Actress
Teebillz
Teebillz Tiwa Savage's estranged husband deletes controversial Instagram post
X
Advertisement