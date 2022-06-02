It’s because of ZionFelix that I don’t want to see my wife again – Patapaa

He made these comments on his WhatsApp status after ZionFelix shared a video that has now gone viral video. In the video, the blogger was in a car with Liha and driving on the streets of Germany, where she is based.

After accusing him as the one behind his unsuccessful marriage, Patapaa further cursed ZionFelix by writing that the blogger will not succeed in life.

Patapaa claimed that Zion Felix has a wife but is bent on flirting with his wife.

“Is because of this guy I don’t want to see my wife again, he is the problem between I and my wife, your mother, John brogg, you will not make it in this life.

“You have a wife but still you love my wife.”

The singer has recently been in the news for allegedly divorcing his wife after they married last year.

However, at the height of those rumours, Patapaa and his father debunked them.

Patapaa’s father, Kwesi Amoah, said weeks ago that the divorce rumours were untrue but confirmed the couple has separated.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast based Kastle FM, Patapaa explained that his wife has only traveled back to Europe to work since she is not permanently based in Ghana.

“You know that my wife is a white woman from Europe but not permanently based in Ghana and besides she’s a nurse.”