It’s difficult to find love in Ghana – Yvonne Nelson

She added that she has met men whom she was interested in but they didn’t she indeed liked them.

The actress said this in an interview on Kingdom + FM in Accra.

“Finding love in this country is quite difficult. Ghanaian men don’t love me. I’ve met a couple of people that I liked they didn’t even believe that I liked them.”

Yvonne continued to say that she has lost interest in finding love and, according to her, has not had sexual relations with anyone in the past two years because she knows how to control herself.

“After a year I went straight without it. I can control myself when it comes to that. I don’t have a love interest even though I wish I did,” she revealed.