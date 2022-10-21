She disclosed this on the latest edition of her “Red Table Talk” show. The actress invited Sheree Zampino as a special guest on the show. During discussions, she revealed that Will takes trips with Zampino when she (Jada) is not around.
'It's fun to watch them' - Jada reveals she allows Will Smith to go on trips with his ex
Jada Pinkett Smith has disclosed that she allows Will Smith her husband to on trips with Sheree Zampino, his ex-wife.
Read Also
Jana Kramer, an American Country singer, who was also a celebrity guest on the Facebook Watch series, asked Jadda whether such arrangements bother her, and she said; "never".
"They take trips; I’m not there. They do their thing. Not together romantically, but if he’s going on a book tour and [Will’s] mom is going and his sister, it’s fun for me to watch them enjoy each other. It takes time, though. We’re not having trouble, everyone. Let’s make that clear because you know that’ll be the next rumor," she detailed.
Turning o Will Smith’s ex-wife, Jada added that “you guys really enjoy each other". Zampino sharing her thought on the revelation said she currently has a better relationship with Will Smith than when they were married.
“With Will, we’re better as co-parents than we were as husband and wife. We came together to have Trey. It took the two of us to make him, but then we shifted,” Zampino said.
Will Smith was married to Zampino from 1992 until 1995. During their three-year marriage, they welcomed a son, Trey Smith, who is now 29. Will is now married Jada and they have two children together, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith.
Will and Jada Pinkett got married in December of 1997, two years after their divorce. They have two children together, a son, Jaden Smith, 24, and a daughter, Willow Smith, 21.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh