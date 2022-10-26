It's my body, I won't clear any air; Maame Serwaa speaks on body enhancement (WATCH)

Speaking during an interview, the actress emphasized that she is matured and owes no one any explanation about her body.

Maame Serwaa and Yaa Jackson Pulse Ghana

"We are growing, the Maame Serwaa, you know, when she was 16 years old, can’t remain the same forever. In some women, their features appear enhanced. You shouldn’t assume that one has gone under the knife. Some will even say that you are overeating," she said.

“When I was younger, I had smaller boobs, but as time goes on, I see them developing. I don’t have a child, but it has grown bigger, you get it? It is life, you will have changes… I am training, I want to manage it…it is normal,” Maame Serwaa told Daily View GH.

According to the actress, she has every right to do anything that pleases her about her body but she hasn’t gone under the knife.