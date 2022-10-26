The young Kumawood actress marked her 23rd birthday in August with photos that got social media talking about her curvaceous body. Speaking about reports that she may have undergone the knife to enhance her body, Maame Serwaa 'it's my body'.
It's my body, I won't clear any air; Maame Serwaa speaks on body enhancement (WATCH)
Maame Serwaa in a new interview has been pushed to talk about her body.
Read Also
Speaking during an interview, the actress emphasized that she is matured and owes no one any explanation about her body.
"We are growing, the Maame Serwaa, you know, when she was 16 years old, can’t remain the same forever. In some women, their features appear enhanced. You shouldn’t assume that one has gone under the knife. Some will even say that you are overeating," she said.
“When I was younger, I had smaller boobs, but as time goes on, I see them developing. I don’t have a child, but it has grown bigger, you get it? It is life, you will have changes… I am training, I want to manage it…it is normal,” Maame Serwaa told Daily View GH.
According to the actress, she has every right to do anything that pleases her about her body but she hasn’t gone under the knife.
“I am not going to clear anything about body enhancement…what Nana Ama McBrown did is normal. There is nothing wrong with enhancing her body. It is her choice,” Maame Serwaa said in the video below.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh