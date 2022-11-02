'It's never possible' - Kisa Gbekle calls out Nana Ama McBrown over liposuction 'lie' (VIDEO)

"If you buy a car in the year 2000 and you ride it till 2002, can't you change some parts or even spray it?" the actress quizzed. Later clarifying what influenced her liposuction decision she said it was to address her sagging tummy.

"I am trending because I spoke my truth, as for me if someone says you look more beautiful now what did you, I'll tell you the truth. My tummy was sagging because I had so much fat" she said.

Kisa Gbekle Pulse Ghana

However, according to Kisa Gbekle, who is known for her body enhancement, Nana Ama McBrown's claim is not true. Speaking on Asaase Radio, she said "there was something I was seeing on the internet, I am not going to speak against a senior person of mine but she was like she did liposuction to solve her excess skin, it's never possible".

In the interview with Naa Ashorkor, she continued that "if you are listening to me and you have excess skin, liposuction can never solve your excess skin and I read about it because I wanted to know what the doctor was telling me was true".