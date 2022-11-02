Whilst speaking at a seminar in August this year, Nana Ama Mcbrown disclosed that she had liposuction. "I am saying it and I am not shy because if you are growing and you are comfortable and you have the resources and you are healthy, you still need maintenance," she said.
'It's never possible' - Kisa Gbekle calls out Nana Ama McBrown over liposuction 'lie' (VIDEO)
Kisa Gbekle has called out Nana Ama McBrown over her revelation that she has undergone a body enhancement procedure.
"If you buy a car in the year 2000 and you ride it till 2002, can't you change some parts or even spray it?" the actress quizzed. Later clarifying what influenced her liposuction decision she said it was to address her sagging tummy.
"I am trending because I spoke my truth, as for me if someone says you look more beautiful now what did you, I'll tell you the truth. My tummy was sagging because I had so much fat" she said.
However, according to Kisa Gbekle, who is known for her body enhancement, Nana Ama McBrown's claim is not true. Speaking on Asaase Radio, she said "there was something I was seeing on the internet, I am not going to speak against a senior person of mine but she was like she did liposuction to solve her excess skin, it's never possible".
In the interview with Naa Ashorkor, she continued that "if you are listening to me and you have excess skin, liposuction can never solve your excess skin and I read about it because I wanted to know what the doctor was telling me was true".
According to Kisa, it took her about two months to come to conclusion from her reading that Nana Ama's claim can not be true. Hear more from her in the video below.
