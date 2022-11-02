RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'It's never possible' - Kisa Gbekle calls out Nana Ama McBrown over liposuction 'lie' (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Kisa Gbekle has called out Nana Ama McBrown over her revelation that she has undergone a body enhancement procedure.

'It's never possible' - Kisa Gbekle calls out Nana Ama McBrown over liposuction 'lie' (VIDEO)
'It's never possible' - Kisa Gbekle calls out Nana Ama McBrown over liposuction 'lie' (VIDEO)

Whilst speaking at a seminar in August this year, Nana Ama Mcbrown disclosed that she had liposuction. "I am saying it and I am not shy because if you are growing and you are comfortable and you have the resources and you are healthy, you still need maintenance," she said.

Recommended articles

"If you buy a car in the year 2000 and you ride it till 2002, can't you change some parts or even spray it?" the actress quizzed. Later clarifying what influenced her liposuction decision she said it was to address her sagging tummy.

"I am trending because I spoke my truth, as for me if someone says you look more beautiful now what did you, I'll tell you the truth. My tummy was sagging because I had so much fat" she said.

Kisa Gbekle
Kisa Gbekle Kisa Gbekle Pulse Ghana

However, according to Kisa Gbekle, who is known for her body enhancement, Nana Ama McBrown's claim is not true. Speaking on Asaase Radio, she said "there was something I was seeing on the internet, I am not going to speak against a senior person of mine but she was like she did liposuction to solve her excess skin, it's never possible".

In the interview with Naa Ashorkor, she continued that "if you are listening to me and you have excess skin, liposuction can never solve your excess skin and I read about it because I wanted to know what the doctor was telling me was true".

According to Kisa, it took her about two months to come to conclusion from her reading that Nana Ama's claim can not be true. Hear more from her in the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

Davido-Chioma-Son-Ifeanyi (KanyiDaily)

Police arrest at least 5 people in connection with Davido’s son death

Davido and son

Davido went 'mad and wanted to run into the streets' after hearing son's death

Ye, who is also known as Kanye West, is seen wearing a Balenciaga boxing mouthguard, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week.Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West