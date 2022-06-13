It's normal for Wontumi to flatulate during ejaculation; A Plus defends Afia (VIDEO)

"Oh, masa I say when you are enjoying it into details you will flatulate. So I don't see it as anything that should be taken to court," A Plus emphasized.

The musician turned political activist was talking about Chairman Wontumi dragging Afia Schwarzenegger to court for claiming she had sex with him. In a writ addressed to the social media commentator, the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party is now Two Million Ghana Cedis (GHC 2,000,000.00) from Afia Schwarzenegger for defaming him.

The suit came after Afia Schwarzenegger in a video sworn with a bottle of schnapps and cracked eggs that she has indeed slept with Chairman Wontumi despite Maurice Ampaw claiming she lied about her affair with the business man.