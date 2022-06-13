A Plus was speaking on UTV's 'United Showbiz where he argued in support of Afia Schwarzenegger. "The thing if you are enjoying it, you will flatulate," he said and was asked "so do you think Chairman flatulated?" and he replied, "it is possible".
It's normal for Wontumi to flatulate during ejaculation; A Plus defends Afia (VIDEO)
A Plus says it is normal for Chairman Wontumi to flatulate during ejaculation, hence, he sees no reason why the business mogul is dragging Afia Schwarzenegger to court.
"Oh, masa I say when you are enjoying it into details you will flatulate. So I don't see it as anything that should be taken to court," A Plus emphasized.
The musician turned political activist was talking about Chairman Wontumi dragging Afia Schwarzenegger to court for claiming she had sex with him. In a writ addressed to the social media commentator, the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party is now Two Million Ghana Cedis (GHC 2,000,000.00) from Afia Schwarzenegger for defaming him.
The suit came after Afia Schwarzenegger in a video sworn with a bottle of schnapps and cracked eggs that she has indeed slept with Chairman Wontumi despite Maurice Ampaw claiming she lied about her affair with the business man.
Sharing his two cents on the story, he said, "I support Afia because this country called Ghana has not been fair to her. Yes, not because I have something against Chairman Wontumi... got married to a useless man and when she left him, he took a phone to record a naked video of her. We didn't arrest him but left him to walk freely. When I say I support her people claim I am afraid of her, who is she? I am not afraid of her," he explained
