It's not easy; Kwame Manu pours out lamentations as a single father

Kwaku Manu expressed his difficulties raising his kids without their mother’s presence. “It's not easy to raise kids alone, especially if their mothers are not around,” he admitted.

Kwaku Manu family Pulse Ghana

To maintain order and discipline in his household, Manu has implemented strict rules, which he believes are crucial for ensuring respect. “What makes it easier for me is that there are rules in my home. My kids are not allowed to behave anyhow or disrespect the people that take care of them in my home,” he explained.

Manu also addressed the issue of mothers leaving their children with fathers, adding, “If you abandon them, I'll take them in.”

Despite the challenges, Manu described his children as his closest companions. “They are my friends, my happiness. We’re always excited to see each other. I spend most of my time with them at home because I’m not the type to go out and chill recklessly. I’m not a careless dad,” he shared.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife remarries after divorce from the actor Pulse Ghana

The actor’s ex-wife, Naa Okailey Nyarko, recently remarried, this time to a white man. Kwaku Manu publicly confirmed their separation in a 2022 interview with Kobby Kyei. Although he did not reveal the reasons for their split, Manu acknowledged that they tried to make their marriage work before deciding to go their separate ways.

Reflecting on relationships, Manu noted that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to a successful marriage, emphasising that each relationship is unique. Hear more from him in the video below.