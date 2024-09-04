ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It's not easy; Kwame Manu pours out lamentations as a single father

Selorm Tali

Actor Kwaku Manu has opened up about his experience raising his four children alone following his separation and divorce from his wife over three years ago.

Kwaku Manu
Kwaku Manu

In a candid interview, the Kumawood actor shared the challenges and rewards of being a single parent.

Recommended articles

Kwaku Manu expressed his difficulties raising his kids without their mother’s presence. “It's not easy to raise kids alone, especially if their mothers are not around,” he admitted.

Kwaku Manu family
Kwaku Manu family Kwaku Manu family Pulse Ghana

To maintain order and discipline in his household, Manu has implemented strict rules, which he believes are crucial for ensuring respect. “What makes it easier for me is that there are rules in my home. My kids are not allowed to behave anyhow or disrespect the people that take care of them in my home,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manu also addressed the issue of mothers leaving their children with fathers, adding, “If you abandon them, I'll take them in.”

Despite the challenges, Manu described his children as his closest companions. “They are my friends, my happiness. We’re always excited to see each other. I spend most of my time with them at home because I’m not the type to go out and chill recklessly. I’m not a careless dad,” he shared.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife remarries after divorce from the actor
Kwaku Manu's ex-wife remarries after divorce from the actor Kwaku Manu's ex-wife remarries after divorce from the actor Pulse Ghana

The actor’s ex-wife, Naa Okailey Nyarko, recently remarried, this time to a white man. Kwaku Manu publicly confirmed their separation in a 2022 interview with Kobby Kyei. Although he did not reveal the reasons for their split, Manu acknowledged that they tried to make their marriage work before deciding to go their separate ways.

Reflecting on relationships, Manu noted that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to a successful marriage, emphasising that each relationship is unique. Hear more from him in the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

TG Omori receives a kidney from his only brother [Instagram/Boyproducer]

TG Omori reveals kidney donation from his brother 4 months after he quit smoking

Tyrone Marhguy awarded full scholarship to study at University of Pennsylvania

Tyrone Marhguy receives $1.4M scholarship offers, chooses University of Pennsylvania

L-R: Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. (MusicInAfrica)

Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to a dancehall showdown for supremacy

Dumelo X Lydia Seyram Alhassan

Dumelo apologises for making wild allegation against MP Lydia Alhassan on live TV