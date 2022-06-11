It’s not my fault you look like that – Efia Odo to Sista Afia

The latest twist in their unfolding drama is that Sista Afia tweeted that she wonders how long Efia Odo will continue talking about her body.

Sista Afia has always stated that she wants to beat Efia Odo because of the utterances she makes about her. Although, she noted that it is because of her team’s advice she has not done that. She indicated that she may go against them the next time she see the actress.

“The body shaming nu how long will you be saying this? Do you want season 5 @Efiaodo1? I’ve always wanted to discipline you despite my team constantly avoiding me but deep down you know you are definitely going to get punched. Just don’t think it’ll be on your watch but mine,” Sista Afia tweeted.

In response, Efia Odo said she has not been talking about her body but her face.

“It’s your face I’m talking about, not your body. Not my fault you look like that.”

Sista Afia asked Efia Odo in another tweet that does she has the time to assess her that closely?