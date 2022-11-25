'It's sad and shameful to take off Kudus at a crucial time' - Nana Aba schools Otto Addo

Nana Aba has criticized Otto Addo's decision for the substitutions he made during the Black Stars' las night. Registering her displeasure, she said Otto Addo lacks the technical know-how to manage the team.

Pulse Ghana

Otto Addo made a double substitution in the 78 minutes after Dede Ayew scored to cancel out Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty goal. Ayew and the assist provider Kudus both were taken off for Bukari and Jordan Ayew respectively.

Immediately after their substitution, Ghana conceded 2 goals in about 2 minutes after Jordan Ayew lost possession of the ball.

“Otto Addo knows nothing about tactical changes, you took Kudus off at a critical time. Shocking, Shameful, Sad, Kai,” Nana Aba Anamoah said in a tweet. In another post, she said, "you leave Baba Rahman on and take Kudus off. Ei Lord Kenya".

However, in the 89th minute, the other substitute, Osman Bukari scored a header after he converted a Baba Rahman cross to a goal.