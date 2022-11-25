The Ghana National team was beaten 3 goals to 2 by Portugal in the team's first match in the ongoing Qatar 2022 FIFA world cup. Reacting to the loss of the Black Stars, the ace broadcast journalist has questioned the technical know-how of the coach.
'It's sad and shameful to take off Kudus at a crucial time' - Nana Aba schools Otto Addo
Nana Aba Anamoah is unhappy about the performance of Black Stars coach Otto Addo and she is voicing it out.
Nana Aba has criticized Otto Addo's decision for the substitutions he made during the Black Stars' las night. Registering her displeasure, she said Otto Addo lacks the technical know-how to manage the team.
Otto Addo made a double substitution in the 78 minutes after Dede Ayew scored to cancel out Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty goal. Ayew and the assist provider Kudus both were taken off for Bukari and Jordan Ayew respectively.
Immediately after their substitution, Ghana conceded 2 goals in about 2 minutes after Jordan Ayew lost possession of the ball.
“Otto Addo knows nothing about tactical changes, you took Kudus off at a critical time. Shocking, Shameful, Sad, Kai,” Nana Aba Anamoah said in a tweet. In another post, she said, "you leave Baba Rahman on and take Kudus off. Ei Lord Kenya".
However, in the 89th minute, the other substitute, Osman Bukari scored a header after he converted a Baba Rahman cross to a goal.
Regardless, most Ghanaians and football fans have been heartbroken over the results. Whilst others like actress Habiba Sinare, Sadiq Obama and others called out FIFA over Ronaldo's penalty, some Ghanaians out of humour and frustration also say that Nana Addo should be blamed for Ghana's loss.
