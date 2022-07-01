It’s sad people think wealthy women made it through dubious means - MzVee

Commenting on the issue, Afropop singer, MzVee, pointed out that there are women who are succeeding through hard work.

According to the musician, it is sad people are claiming well-to-do women in the country mostly become rich through dubious means.

“It’s sad because there are women who are making it through hard work and just going through the way life is,” she stated in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast based Kastle FM.

Although she believes people are entitled to their opinions, to her, they should not be quick to conclude on issues they know nothing about.

“So, people shouldn’t just judge quickly but at the same time at the end of the day people also have their own opinions.

“Most of the time some of these opinions are not true so I mean people should just mind their own business.”

On the same issue, broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah, admonished people who always suggest any wealthy Ghanaian became prosperous through dubious means should quit that attitude.