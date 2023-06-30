‘It’s stupidity to claim entertainment pundits have nothing better to do’ – Arnold

Asamoah-Baidoo emphasized that entertainment pundits are invited as resource persons on various media platforms due to their experience and expertise, just like any other respected profession.

“Those saying that entertainment pundits have nothing better doing with their lives so they just go sit and express their opinion have low IQ. It’s like saying that the seasoned sports pundits who sit on radio or TV to discuss issues relating to sports have nothing better doing with their lives.

“It’s just like when resource persons and political pundits sit on radio and TV to discuss political issues then you say they have nothing better doing. If entertainment pundits are invited for a show based on their experience and the kind of work they do and you say they have nothing better doing what kind of stupidity is that,” he fumed in an interview with Amansan Krakye.

