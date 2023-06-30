In an interview with Amansan Krakye, the showbiz critic expressed his frustration with the notion that entertainment pundits are idle individuals who simply express their opinions for the sake of it.
‘It’s stupidity to claim entertainment pundits have nothing better to do’ – Arnold
Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, a well-known figure in the showbiz industry, has strongly criticized the perception that entertainment pundits have nothing meaningful to contribute to society.
Recommended articles
Asamoah-Baidoo emphasized that entertainment pundits are invited as resource persons on various media platforms due to their experience and expertise, just like any other respected profession.
“Those saying that entertainment pundits have nothing better doing with their lives so they just go sit and express their opinion have low IQ. It’s like saying that the seasoned sports pundits who sit on radio or TV to discuss issues relating to sports have nothing better doing with their lives.
“It’s just like when resource persons and political pundits sit on radio and TV to discuss political issues then you say they have nothing better doing. If entertainment pundits are invited for a show based on their experience and the kind of work they do and you say they have nothing better doing what kind of stupidity is that,” he fumed in an interview with Amansan Krakye.
Asamoah-Baidoo's comments serve as a strong defense of the profession of entertainment punditry and aim to challenge the prevailing perception that undermines the significance of their role in the showbiz industry.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh