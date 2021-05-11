RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It's the wife's responsibility to submit before the man will love her - Gospel singer claims (WATCH)

Rising Ghanaian gospel songstress Priscilla Otumfuo has advised her fellow married gospel singers to submit to their husbands in order to receive love from them.

According to Priscilla, it’s the responsibility of men to love their wives but it’s the responsibility of women to submit themselves to their husbands to be able to get love in return.

She made this statement during an interview on TV XYZ last week.

“The Bible says that men are the head and women are the supporters,” she said. “We are in to support our husbands. We are the helpmates to the husbands. I believe that we have to submit ourselves to our husbands. No matter how far you reach in the [gospel] ministry doesn't make you the head.”

She said most celebrity marriages that are collapsing are due to the absence of submission on the part of wives.

“From the look of things, you can see that most of the marriages that break down are as a result of how women place themselves about men. They try to disrespect their husbands because they feel they are stronger, mightier and more famous than their husbands. So, they try to disrespect them and use their free will to do whatever they want to do.”

Priscilla Otumfuo believes submission is the key to a successful marriage.

“So, what I want to advise my fellow female musicians is that, please, the Bible says that the man is the head. The responsibility of the man is to love you the wife, but it's the wife's responsibility to submit before the man will love you. I'll beg all of them, submission is the key. When you submit, the man will love you,” she added.

Watch the full video below.

