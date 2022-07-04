It's ungodly for churches to support gov't build National Cathedral - Kumchacha

“How can we spend over $200 million on building a National Cathedral when Ghanaians are hungry and living in bad conditions? Look at how bad the Kumasi-Accra road is. How can we build a National Cathedral when most units at Korle-Bu, 37 Military Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Hospital need beds and medicines?" the pasto quizzed.

Speaking on Kofi TV, he continued that "how can we build a church when people are sleeping on the bare floor in hospitals because there are no beds? How can we do that? Has God told anyone His rent is due?”

According to Prophet Kumchacha, the pastors supporting the construction of the National Cathedral have sold their voices and conscience to politicians. The man of God's comments comes after a list showing the donations by churches towards the National Cathedral surfaced online.

National Cathedral donations from Ghanaian churches Pulse Ghana

Further sharing his though, Kumchacha emphasized that “all the pastors in support of the cathedral have been fed and paid to blindly support the agender of imposing the national cathedral on Christians and Ghanaians, and if you complain against it as a pastor, they refer to you as the antichrist.”

Kumchacha adds that there are so many church buildings in Ghana already, therefore, the National Cathedral is not needed. “How many churches do we have in Ghana? Don’t we have Presby, Methodist and Catholic churches in Ghana? I don’t want to even talk about charismatic churches," he said.