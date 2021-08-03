'It's very disrespectful to say that I should apologise' - Sarkodie defends cigar smoking (VIDEO)

But the two-time BET Award-winner has fired back at the organisation, saying it is disrespectful for them to ask him to apologise.

Sarkodie has said smoking cigar has its significance in the entertainment industry and that it represents a ‘celebration of success.’

"Any form of smoking is not good for your health,” he said on Hitz FM yesterday. “What cigar represents in my world of entertainment is celebrating success, achievements.”

According to Sarkodie, who is currently out with his 6th studio album “No Pressure,” he anticipated the reactions from Ghanaians and this is the reason why it took him a while to launch his new image.

“It took me a while to have the nerve to start smoking because I know my people and how they would take it. I knew that's how they would take it. It even took time. I was shocked that it was almost a week before I got the feedback,” he disclosed.

He said he understands CSOs’ job, but they didn’t have the moral right to ask him to apologise because other people have done the worst.

“So, for the organisation, I guess they are doing their job. That is what they are supposed to do, and I can respect that. But I think most times when these organisations supposedly 'are there,' it wasn't going to take time for them to approach me to start a campaign on the smoking thing. You don't wait till now before you come and tell me that I have the best brand, and I'm not supposed to smoke.”

“I get it, but the only thing that blew me off was the fact that they expect me to apologise. I get it – in our culture, that is how we are, but it is very disrespectful to say that I should apologise. I don't know who brought that thing. I should apologise to who? There are a lot of people who have done worst, but I was the only one they singled out,” he added.