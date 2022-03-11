'I've been a prisoner' - Dr Justin places 'cheating' wife on live amidst shocking divorce drama

The lovers left their fans and social media users in doubt and shock after Dr Justin announced that they are getting divorced. In what has turned out to be more dramatic, he is now accusing his wife of cheating and being a narcissist.

"I'm tired of the narcissism, cheating and lack of accountability," he wrote in an Instagram post and added that " I've been trying since 2018 to save our marriage and if I don't do exactly what she says she divorces me".

"I've been a prisoner that has his family used against him if she doesn't get exactly what she wants," he shockingly revealed.

There was an altercation between the couple at their home and Dr Justin decided to go live on Instagram to show his followers what is happening.

Whilst filming his wife in the video, he could be saying "why am I doing what? repeat it, repeat what you said" and she replied "I was naked" to which he said, "but you not now so repeat what you said".

In the video, their 2-year-old daughter could be heard calling her dad after he said "you can't".

Minutes after the altercation, Korra Obidi shared a video to address her fans. "I am going to be hundred per cent committed to my newborn coz when Mama is good, baby is good. Thank you all for reaching out and for everything I honestly don't know what I will do without your support".

Before this divorce drama, the 27-year-old Nigerian dancer who is also a singer and actress has won the heart of many with her husband over how they beautifully share their love life and family stories online.

However, her husband, a sports therapist and chiropractor, shocking announced their divorce two days ago.

The lovers tied the knot on December 17, 2017, and got blessed with their first daughter on 9th July 2019.