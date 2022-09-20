RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I've been single for one year' - Stefflon Don reveals after breakup with Burna Boy

Selorm Tali

Stefflon Don has disclosed that she been single for more than one year after breaking up with Burna Boy.

Stefflon Don

The musicians have been dating since 2019. That year, Burna Boy made their relationship public when he shared a bedroom photo of himself with Stefflon sleeping on his chest whilst he lay topless. However, it has ended for them.

Burna Boy confirmed their split in May this year when he released a breakup song titled 'Last Last'. The song has since become a monster hit track which has been mounting pressure on Stefflon Don.

The song has since crossed 80 million views on snapchat. The 'Hurting Me' singer appeared on New York-based radio station Hot 97 and where she spoke about the song and their breakup for the first time publicly.

We were dating for two and a half years,” she revealed and added that "people don't know that we actually broke up for a year now," she said and added that "I haven't dated since,".

The host of the show said people wouldn't notice because they look good together and she responded “everybody says [they liked us together] but we had to move on".

Talking about Burna Boy’s monster hit ‘Last Last’ song, which samples Toni Braxton’s ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’, she said “when I heard it, how did I feel? He said something in there that I was like, boy that’s a lie but whatever.”

Detailing their breakup, the 30-year-old disclosed that “people don’t know that we’ve actually broken up for a year now. People don’t know that because they still thought we were together when we weren’t.

Burna Boy and bae, Stefflon Don all loved up at his 28th birthday party [BukiHQ]
Talking about her current relationship status, she said “I haven’t dated since, like, no one. I haven’t even been out on a date. I’ve never been". Explaining why, she said, "I have a problem, I am just a lover, I love love and I don't know how to like go out with a guy without thinking I am going to marry you, I feel like I'll be wasting my time".

