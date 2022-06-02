I’ve made over 200k from Tiktok – Erkuah Official reveals (Video)

She disclosed her revenue during an interview on the ‘Delay Show,’ adding that aside from the money she makes on the platform, she has also benefited immensely from opportunities through her interactions with her followers and brands.

Erkuah who prides herself on being the “most followed” Ghanaian TikToker said she has been able to generate up to over GH¢200,000.

Her success enabled her to rent and fully furnish a single-bedroom apartment, and also made some investments she said.

The sensational comic actress further added that the highest amount of money she has earned from a brand deal is Ghc 30k and has also rejected some juicy offers due to convenience.

Erkuah also revealed she is in her 3rd year at the University of Ghana, Legon where she studies political science with hopes of working with any of the government institutions which has been a dream.

In the interview, Janet Awuku Offei detailed how she joined the TiTok app saying that she started making videos about a year ago when she had to stay home for a while due to new covid protocols which were put in place by the University of Ghana.

She stated boredom was what incited her to explore the app around the 'stay home' period which she has been so thankful for.