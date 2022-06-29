Austin Faani took to his Instagram page to rebut those claims. He indicated that he has not in any way attacked his wife physically before.
I’ve never hit any woman in my life – Chacha Eke’s husband clears the air
The husband of Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, has refuted allegations that suggested his wife’s decision to quit their marriage is because he is abusive.
“I’m not a violent person. I detest violence in any form. I have never raised my hand on any woman in my life, including my wife,” he wrote.
Austin’s statement comes on the back of actress, Chacha Eke, announcing to the public that she is separating from her husband because she doesn’t want to “die”.
They have been married for nine years with four children. This is the second time, in two years, Chaka has publicly declared that she is opting out of the marriage.
She did not point out exactly why they were splitting after they have been together for almost a decade.
However, many social media users assumed from her earlier announcement to quit her marriage that it was because she was being abused by her husband.
Austin clarified that the real reasons behind their break up will be disclosed at the appropriate time by the one who first made their issues public.
“Everyone close to this case knows the absolute truth, and it’s not in my place to divulge it. The one person who started the talk will, in due time, continue to talk. Let light lead,” his post read.
