The singer, who is fast gaining recognition out of his hit song “Nothing I get” has shared one major inspiration behind his craft, and it’s a cold one that could leave you in tears but how he is making good music out of it, will make you smile, at least.

During an interview on Adom FM, the singer said he has never seen his parents before because he lost them when he was only a year old. According to Fameye, that influences him to make touching songs because he knows they are watching.

Speaking in Twi, the singer said, “I have never seen my parents. I was one-year-old when they passed away so my grandmother brought me up. My parents inspire me a lot. I loved King Ayisoba’s style, I followed him too and he motivated me. I am not married but I would when the time is right,”

Reacting to a video of him singing, which went viral, propelling him to reach a higher height with his career, he said “I never thought I would blow. I only wanted my fans to know I am around with the video I posted on social media. I wanted to be relevant. I wanted to push myself to the top but I never knew it would project me like this,”

Hear more from Fameye in the video below.