I’ve smoked weed just twice in my entire life – Okyeame Kwame

In an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy Prime TV, the “Rap Doctor” said he wants to be intentional about all he does and be responsible for them without saying he was influenced by anyone and anything.

According to the musician who is a vegetarian, one of the things he has stayed away from is alcohol.

“I have smoked weed before; twice in my life. One, two. I didn’t enjoy it. This is me. I want to be conscious. I want to be aware. I want to know what is happening around me. I want to feel what is within me. So everything that intoxicates me I don’t like. So when I took it I became slow, and then I started hallucinating.”

“I don’t drink alcohol. I have tasted alcohol before but all the alcohol I have taken in 47 years, if I should put it in one beer bottle it will be life half. I don’t drink alcohol,” he said

Touching on what keeps him young and healthy, he noted that his secret has been eating the right food at the right time and exercising.

“My secret is first, I get my seven hours of sleep every day, beyond that in the morning, I do intermittent fasting so when I wake up in the morning I drink my water which has lemon or lime, then I wait until 10.30 am or eleven before I eat my main meal,” he noted.

