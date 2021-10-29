‘I've stopped counting the number of women I slept with after clocking 2,500’ - Oboy Siki

He said he has slept with more than 2,500 women but stopped counting when he reached 2,500.

According to Oboy Siki, he has documented the number of women he sleeps with. At his age, he has slept with over 3,000.

Oboy Siki stated categorically that he is not bragging or chasing clout with the numbers he is mentioning.

He said he has kept a record of the women he slept with since his youthful days. And when his diary is full he changes to another.

Oboy Siki added that he sleeps with about five women a day.

“If you say 2,000, I don’t understand because it is more than that. I have stopped recording. I have documents. After I reached 2,500, I stopped counting. I didn’t continue, but if I gauge I have hit about 3,000,” Oboy Siki says with shock on the face of Delay.

“I’m not saying this to brag. I kept that record when I was young. When a diary is full, I put it aside. I’m able to take 5 times a day.”

Oboy Siki recently got Ghanaians talking after he disclosed the number of women he slept with, even in the bush, which he thinks it’s not taboo.