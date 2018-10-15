Pulse.com.gh logo
Iwan attacks Samini for over Shatta Wale snub


Iwan attacks Samini over Shatta Wale snub

According to the High Grade Music CEO, he wanted to support a brother who has always been preaching “support your own” but Shatta Wale replied with a big no.

Reggae dancehall artiste Iwan has slammed his colleague musician Samini for complaining over Shatta Wale snub at the 'Reign' album launch.

Samini some hours ago in a tweet mentioned that he and Stonebwoy waited outside the Fantasy Dome for over an hour, only to be told that Shatta Wale had denied their request to perform at his album launch..



READ MORE:Shatta Wale denied me and Stonebwoy from performing at album launch – Samini reveals

But in a Facebook post, Iwan has indicated that Karma is working his way into the life of Samini after he ill-treated him some years ago when Movado came to Ghana.

He wrote “Hahahaha. What a joke. U dey Kai what u did to @iwan4gh at ur @movado Concert years ago even tho you invited/Billed him yourself.. today u dey go support show wey dem, no invite u Sef. Nuumo #Karma“.

Iwan has since the Movado concert been on Samini’s case.

