Yvonne Nelson’s allegations almost ruined my current relationship – Iyanya

He said, “That stuff (Yvonne Nelson’s allegations) is crazy, bro. That stuff almost made me lose a relationship. A current relationship. Before this book [Yvonne Nelson’s memoir], I was talking to one innocent girl who is not famous but immediately that book came out, everything became shaky. The girl was feeling like, ‘Omo, this guy, have you changed? Are you sure you won’t do me the same?”

It will be recalled that that Yvonne Nelson in her memoir, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ launched on June 18, 2023, narrated how she found out her then boyfriend, Iyanya, was cheating on her with Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Yvonne also detailed how Iyanya, who was the love of her life, painfully shredded her heart into pieces with lies, unfaithfulness, and deceit.

Iyanya had promised to share his side of the story after the allegation levelled against him but he decided to stop days later.