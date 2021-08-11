"We didn't date, but a situation where a man sees a woman he likes, he approaches the woman that I like you, it's normal but I expect you to be honest with me about your relationships or situationships," Jacinta said.

The comedienne continued that "if you see me, you like me, you tell me you like me and that you were with somebody and that you have broken up with the person but the person is not taking no for an answer and the person sees that you and I are somewhere and the person comes to attack me and attack you."

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay, she detailed Kalybos lied to the person she was rather the one chasing him.

"And then you tell the person that you and me there's nothing and I am rather the person chasing you and the person comes to tell me that I am chasing her boyfriend ... Sammy somethings have happened and I've flushed them into the W.C like sh*t," she told the blogger.

If not for this incident, Kalybos would have smoothly 'side-chicked' Jacinta as she disclosed that even other girls threatened her over the actor. "It was bad, people threatened me, even when I told him about it ... they sent me screenshots of things he was saying about me and I was like oh ok ... there were negative things and I was surprised".

According to Jacinta, "funny enough" the girl who attacked her is now cool with her. "The girl is even cool with me now, she got to know that we were the ones being lied to so she realized I wasn't the enemy ... it pained me, it got to me so hard because there were so many things going on," she said