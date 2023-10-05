Jackie Appiah flaunts her GHC 300,000 green Hermes Kelly pre-birthday gift (Video)

Appiah shared a video of herself receiving her gift , a green Hermes Kelly bag, which estimates puts at around $25,000 – or just about GHC 300,000!

Appiah unboxed the gift with immense excitement, adding the caption: “Unboxing my stunning kelly bag, the ultimate pre-birthday treat! Isn’t she a beauty,”

The actress turns 40 years old in December and has decided to start the party a little bit early!

Jackie Appiah is a Canadian-born Ghanaian actress.

For her work as an actress, she has received several awards and nominations, including the awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Africa Movie Academy Awards; and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2007.