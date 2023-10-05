ADVERTISEMENT
Jackie Appiah flaunts her GHC 300,000 green Hermes Kelly pre-birthday gift (Video)

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has set social media abuzz with her extravagant pre-birthday gift—a stunning Hermes Kelly bag worth an estimated GHC 300,000.

Jackie Appiah

The actress, who is set to turn 40 in December, decided to kickstart her birthday celebrations with this luxurious present.

Appiah shared a video of herself receiving her gift , a green Hermes Kelly bag, which estimates puts at around $25,000 – or just about GHC 300,000!

Appiah unboxed the gift with immense excitement, adding the caption: “Unboxing my stunning kelly bag, the ultimate pre-birthday treat! Isn’t she a beauty,”

Jackie Appiah is a Canadian-born Ghanaian actress.

For her work as an actress, she has received several awards and nominations, including the awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Africa Movie Academy Awards; and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2007.

Check out Jackie Appiah and her Hermes Kelly below…

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
