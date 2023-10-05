The actress, who is set to turn 40 in December, decided to kickstart her birthday celebrations with this luxurious present.
Jackie Appiah flaunts her GHC 300,000 green Hermes Kelly pre-birthday gift (Video)
Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has set social media abuzz with her extravagant pre-birthday gift—a stunning Hermes Kelly bag worth an estimated GHC 300,000.
Recommended articles
Appiah shared a video of herself receiving her gift , a green Hermes Kelly bag, which estimates puts at around $25,000 – or just about GHC 300,000!
Appiah unboxed the gift with immense excitement, adding the caption: “Unboxing my stunning kelly bag, the ultimate pre-birthday treat! Isn’t she a beauty,”
The actress turns 40 years old in December and has decided to start the party a little bit early!
Jackie Appiah is a Canadian-born Ghanaian actress.
For her work as an actress, she has received several awards and nominations, including the awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Africa Movie Academy Awards; and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2007.
Check out Jackie Appiah and her Hermes Kelly below…
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh