Jackie Appiah has reportedly sued Shatta Wale for calling her prostitute

"Jackie Appiah forget yourself then I dey respect you but you see the picture you want to try paint give female actresses and whatever stop it because people know what you are doing in Ghana," Shatta Wale said.

He continued that " when was the last time you did a movie that sold one million dollars but you always want people to know that you are living life because you are acting, hey there are actresses who are suffering. The 'toto' work we know.

"If toto dey work like that we we go fit turn gay, you know how many things I go fit get? Make them chop my ass small and give me something small ... bad man we know, the toto works we know," he said in video that went viral on social media.

Despite Jackie Appiah's silence on the attack from Shatta Wale, she has allegedly sued the dancehall act for defaming her. Radio Presenter, Abena Moet, disclosed this whilst speaking on Neat FM.

“Because Jackie wasn’t addressing Shatta Wale’s claims, we thought that was it. Apparently, Jackie Appiah has sued Shatta Wale. How can you say someone is a prostitute, that's someone's mother," Abena Moet said.