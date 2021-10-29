Jackie Appiah hilariously reveals she owes MTN Quick Loan GHC150 (VIDEO)

Many Ghanaians, especially subscribers of MTN, have resorted to borrowing money from the platform with the intent of paying later.

Many are not able to refund the money so they rely on others to receive mobile money transfers.

The celebrated actress shared on Instagram that she owes GHC150 Quick Loan and her current account balance is not more than GHC100.

She also said she pledged GHC5000 at church over the weekend and it’s time for her to pay but doesn’t have money. The pastor is now tagging her in church chat groups.

“Hmm me and my bragging I went to pledge Ghc5000 last week Sunday at church. Tomorrow is the due date. I'm owning Quick Loan 150gh. My account balance is 100gh. Pastor tagging me in group chat. See what my guy guy has caused me,” these texts featured in her video.

Jackie Appiah, who was distressed in the video, said what she posted was just for a laugh and nothing serious because she is way beyond owing Quick Loan and making empty promises at church.

Her video is part of a new TikTok challenge featuring a song called "Dangerous" by Zimbabwean singer Jah Prayzah.