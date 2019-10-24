According to the Ghanaian curvaceous actress, she looks up to no one else apart from ace Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah.

In an interview seen by pulse.com.gh, Moesha was asked whom she looked up in the movie industry and she said “for me, I wanted to be like Jackie Appiah, I love her acting, I think she is very unique and she’s always killing her roles”.

Talking about roles and which rare one she is eager to play soon, Moesha says she is anxious to play the role of an armed robber in a movie. Her reason is that “I want to be bad, I wanna do a movie that people are going to hate me so much”

