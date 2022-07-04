Jackie Appiah rejected posting three flyers for GH₵40,000 – Movie Director

He made it clear that Jackie was to get the cedi equivalent of 5,000 dollars, which is about GH₵40,000 if she had agreed to post the flyers three times in three weeks.

“Personally, I have given Jackie Appiah a deal worth thousands of dollars which she rejected. The amount of money involved is somebody’s brand money for a year. My big man wanted Jackie to post three flyers on her Instagram. Not even with her face. Three posts on her Instagram for three weeks. It couldn’t meet her brand. 5000 dollars for three weeks. She did not accept. I know someone who has accepted a contract that is worth the amount Jackie rejected.”

He, therefore, pointed out that individuals who are claiming she cannot afford the life she is living do not know how wealthy she is.

Pulse Ghana

He also added that young women who have been told they need to have amorous relationships with men before they succeed should debunk those ideas.

“Let nobody deceive you that before you can enter the movie industry, you have to share the bed with someone. Rebranding yourself is very important. Let’s celebrate her. She is one of our own. We should be happy that someone who has worked in the creative industry can achieve what she has achieved. That will let investors realise the creative space is lucrative. But if we make it seem Jackie Appiah cannot afford to build this house then which investor will invest in our industry?”

Entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah also defended Jackie Appiah on United Showbiz. He pointed out that her fortune and network as a celebrated actress makes it feasible for her to live the way she is living.

Moreover, he also added that for several years Jackie has signed numerous endorsement deals with notable brands.

"It doesn't make sense for people to question her source of wealth. It is a disrespect to the creative industry because if you have followed Jackie over the years, I am not sure you can question how she got her money.

"That lady has been acting for years, almost two decades. Let's also understand the fact that Jackie is among the top earners when it comes to Ghanaian movies.